“I’m just supporting my teammates even though I can’t be out there. Being happy for them,” said Westry. “It’s been tough on me not being able to be out there and play.

But that didn't deter the Auburn freshman from staying engaged with his coaches and teammates.

BIRMINGHAM | Chance Westry didn't play after a Jan. 4 game at Georgia. He wasn't even allowed to practice as he took a medical redshirt.

“But I grew up tough as a kid. I didn’t always have my way. I came from a place where it’s hard to make it out. If I can get through that, I’m sure I can get through this.”

The Harrisburg, Penn., native underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in October on an injury that dates back to his freshman year of high school. He was able to return for 11 games but was unable to perform to his expectations.

“I felt like I wasn’t myself. It was my first surgery,” said Westry. “I’ve been doing individual workouts and lifting. Trying to get stronger in therapy and getting my knee straight.”

Westry said he’s made considerable progress over the last 11 weeks.

“I feel 110 percent better but it’s just like getting back to running hard, sprinting hard, shooting at a good pace and just getting back in game shape. I’m working out to add on weight and get stronger,” he said.

Westry is already pointing to next season and being back out on the court with his teammates.

"I plan on coming back and being back stronger than what I am,” he said. “Just fitting in to whatever the team needs and just giving it all for my brothers. It’s just all a family at Auburn.”