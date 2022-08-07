Westry brings important versatility

When the 6-foot-6 Westry moves to point, it allows AU’s other two point guards, Wendell Green and Zep Jasper, an opportunity to play the 2.

The freshman guard has shown his versatility with the ability to play point guard, shooting guard or small forward (1, 2 or 3) and being a very disruptive defender on the perimeter with his length.

AUBURN | Just a few months after arriving in Auburn, Chance Westry is already making an impact.

“It can move me off the ball a little bit more,” said Green. “It takes the pressure off me and Zep as the point guards last year. He can play the 1 or the 2 if KD gets tired. We’re just deeper at the 1 and 2 spot, for sure, and the 3 spot with Al being healthy. It’s great to have him here.”

In last week’s opening game of the Tigers tour of Israel, Westry played mainly point scoring 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, and totaling one rebound, three assists, three steals and one turnover.

Auburn beat the Israel U-20 team 117-56.

“He’s a good player. He’s got great feel,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I felt pretty good about him when I recruited him, and I’ve not been disappointed at all. His work ethic’s been great. He’s been a great teammate.

“Like anybody that’s young, he’s going to do some really good things, and he’s, you know, he’s going to do some things like any other freshman that’ll kind of make you smile and roll your eyes.”

That work ethic showed up right away as Westry has already made strides in adding strength to his wiry frame since joining the team.

“I’ve changed my body; I’ve been working out with the weight trainer, being out on the floor, being more aggressive. It’s been great,” said Westry.

Westry has added about eight pounds, raising his weight from 183 to 191.

“Just been adding to my frame, making my legs stronger, getting my upper body ripped up a little bit,” he said.