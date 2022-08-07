Westry brings important versatility
AUBURN | Just a few months after arriving in Auburn, Chance Westry is already making an impact.
The freshman guard has shown his versatility with the ability to play point guard, shooting guard or small forward (1, 2 or 3) and being a very disruptive defender on the perimeter with his length.
When the 6-foot-6 Westry moves to point, it allows AU’s other two point guards, Wendell Green and Zep Jasper, an opportunity to play the 2.
“It can move me off the ball a little bit more,” said Green. “It takes the pressure off me and Zep as the point guards last year. He can play the 1 or the 2 if KD gets tired. We’re just deeper at the 1 and 2 spot, for sure, and the 3 spot with Al being healthy. It’s great to have him here.”
In last week’s opening game of the Tigers tour of Israel, Westry played mainly point scoring 13 points on 5 of 8 shooting, and totaling one rebound, three assists, three steals and one turnover.
Auburn beat the Israel U-20 team 117-56.
“He’s a good player. He’s got great feel,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “I felt pretty good about him when I recruited him, and I’ve not been disappointed at all. His work ethic’s been great. He’s been a great teammate.
“Like anybody that’s young, he’s going to do some really good things, and he’s, you know, he’s going to do some things like any other freshman that’ll kind of make you smile and roll your eyes.”
That work ethic showed up right away as Westry has already made strides in adding strength to his wiry frame since joining the team.
“I’ve changed my body; I’ve been working out with the weight trainer, being out on the floor, being more aggressive. It’s been great,” said Westry.
Westry has added about eight pounds, raising his weight from 183 to 191.
“Just been adding to my frame, making my legs stronger, getting my upper body ripped up a little bit,” he said.
Westry describes himself as an unselfish player willing to do anything or play any position to help his team win.
“I’m working hard every day learning the plays, learning the sets, being more vocal on defense, being more alive and just getting up and down the floor, being in shape,” he said.
“You want to be great; it’s a great program. The culture’s very big, so just being in the culture and being in this environment, you want to learn and get better and take everything serious.”
Auburn is back in action Sunday at noon CT against the Israel Select All-Star team on SEC Network.