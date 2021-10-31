Chance chooses Auburn
Auburn has a new addition to its 2022 recruiting class. Chance Westry, the No. 26 player in the class and the No. 6 point guard, announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday night.
While listed by Rivals as a point guard, Westry has the size and versatility to play at the two or the three in Bruce Pearl's system.
The guard took a visit to Auburn's campus over the summer and returned this weekend. He attended the Orange-Blue scrimmage on Friday and then the Auburn-Ole Miss game on Saturday.
Westry thrives on attacking the basket and scoring that way but can create his own shot, too. Defense is the strength of Westry's game and where he makes a living, though. He's a strong on-ball defender, which fits exactly what Pearl is looking for.
“They have a great coaching staff and my style of play fits their system very well,” Westry said.
Originally from Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, Westry just transferred from Hillcrest Prep in Arizona to Arizona Compass Prep, one of the top schools in the country this year.
As of now, Westry is Auburn's second commit, joining 3-star point guard Tre Donaldson. Donaldson and Westry will hope that changes on Nov. 4 when Jarace Walker announces his decision.