Chance chooses Auburn

Auburn has a new addition to its 2022 recruiting class. Chance Westry, the No. 26 player in the class and the No. 6 point guard, announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday night.

While listed by Rivals as a point guard, Westry has the size and versatility to play at the two or the three in Bruce Pearl's system.

The guard took a visit to Auburn's campus over the summer and returned this weekend. He attended the Orange-Blue scrimmage on Friday and then the Auburn-Ole Miss game on Saturday.