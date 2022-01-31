Challenge awaits Auburn against Tide's guards

Bruce Pearl knows how lethal Alabama's guard duo of Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford can be. On Saturday, Baylor found out the hard way as the two combined for 39 points in an 87-78 Crimson Tide victory.

"Those guys are two of the best guards in the country," Pearl said. "We were very fortunate in our game that Quinerly and Shackleford didn't necessarily go off."

In Auburn's 81-77 win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa on January 11, the Tigers held the two to 27 total points, with Quinerly leading the way with 14. They shot 8-of-33 from the field, including 4-of-18 from behind the arc. Against the Bears, Quinerly shot 3-of-6 from the three-point line.