Much is being made of the Chad Morris-Gus Malzahn relationship and what it means for the direction and leadership of Auburn’s offense. Will Malzahn continue to be the primary play-caller, or will the duties be shared? How much input and control will Morris have? It’s expected to be more so than coordinators past under Malzahn that served heavily as consultants, but again, it remains to be seen. But the job of offensive coordinator isn’t the only role Auburn hired the former Arkansas and SMU head coach for Tuesday afternoon. He’ll also be taking over the quarterbacks room in an inexperienced but promising time in that department for the Tigers.

Chad Morris will be Bo Nix's (10) second quarterback coach in as many seasons. (AP Images)

And the success of quarterbacks under Morris’ tutelage at past stops should excite rising sophomore Bo Nix and the future of Auburn under center. Morris has a long history of recruiting, developing and producing successful quarterbacks in his offense. It begins at the high-school ranks and ends with an NFL MVP candidate. As a Texas high school coach at Stephenville and Lake Travis, Morris’ direction helped the late Jevan Snead and Garrett Gilbert become an Elite 11 quarterback and the first Texas native to be named Gatorade National Player of the Year, respectively. Both signed with the Texas Longhorns as blue-chip prospects sought after by most big programs, and Gilbert has been an NFL quarterback on an active roster since 2017. Morris then got his college coaching break as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator in 2010 — a position that was Malzahn’s three years prior. In his first and only year with the Golden Hurricane, Morris’ quarterback, G.J. Kinne, threw for more than 3,500 yards with 31 touchdowns. A struggling Clemson offense — if that can be imagined — took notice and lured Morris away. The results were staggering for Dabo Swinney’s team. Morris implemented his rapid-fire, hurry-up offense with quarterback Tajh Boyd, who blossomed in the system. Boyd threw for 11,904 yards and 107 touchdowns in his three seasons as a starter under Morris, twice being named first team All-ACC and taking home ACC Player of the Year in 2012. While the product on the field was turning around an offense that was an ACC bottom-feeder upon Morris’ arrival into a national powerhouse, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was also planning for the future. As has been well documented, Morris was the first to offer Deshaun Watson out of Gainesville, Ga., and that relationship ultimately led to Watson’s signing with Clemson. While Morris was only around for Watson’s freshman year before leaving to become the head coach at SMU, the groundwork he laid for the program’s offense led to unprecedented success for Clemson and its offense. Watson won ACC Player of the Year, was twice a Heisman finalist, won a national championship and is widely considered the top quarterback in Clemson history.

Morris and Deshaun Watson (4) in 2014. (Tyler Smith / Getty Images)