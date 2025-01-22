Lunsford returns as special teams coach

Lunsford spent the previous four seasons at Florida Atlantic where he coached tight ends and special teams. He was elevated to associate head coach in 2023 and served as interim head coach in November of 2024.

The former Auburn administrative assistant is returning to coach the Tigers’ special teams, a source confirms to AuburnSports.com.

Lunsford was the head coach at Georgia Southern from 2017-21 where he had a 28-17 record and led the Eagles to three bowl appearances. He was an assistant at GSU from 2013-16.

Lunsford served as Director of Scouting and Director of Player Personnel at Auburn from 2009 to 2012, and was part of the Tigers' 2010 national championship team. He's also served as an assistant coach at Georgia Military and Appalachian State.

Lunsford and his wife, Tiffany, have three children.