In the last two and a half weeks, Cam Coleman has visited Auburn three times. The latest visit came Saturday, when Coleman visited for the Tigers' spring game. "It was cold, rainy, but it was nice," Coleman said. "I got to see the spring game. Even though it was raining, it was still fun."

What's got the 2024 wide receiver visiting so much? Well, each visit has provided different insight. His first visit, he met with the coaches for the first time in person. Less than a week later, his second visit gave him an opportunity to watch practice. Saturday's visit let him see even more field action, but in more of a head-to-head scenario. "Just to come and see what the new offense is about," Coleman said. "I’ve seen them in practice, but game-like situations and stuff like that. Even though it was raining, they were still throwing the ball, trusting their receivers to make good catches, even in the rain. That shows that they trust their receivers." With each trip to Auburn, the relationship between Coleman and the Tigers' coaching staff strengthens. "It’s just been building and building from there," Coleman said. "We’re starting to know each other very well. Coach (Hugh) Freeze, Coach (Marcus) Davis, Coach (Trovon) Reed, all the coaches, we’re just starting to know each other very well."