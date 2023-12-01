“We’re really good when he’s on the floor because he knows how to play,” said Pearl after the win. “He has stuff you can’t teach, so then my job is to utilize him in a lot of different ways. So, we’re putting the ball in his hands in many ways to make plays because he can, obviously, score, but he also can pass.

But it’s everything else the junior college transfer does on the floor that has Bruce Pearl looking for new and different ways to feature the talented newcomer.

“Tonight he has three assists, no turnovers, two steals, he’s kind of a stat-sheet stuffer. I’m on him pretty good, but I have a high expectation for him. And I love that he’s got some joy. The kids are, in spite of me, they’re still enjoying themselves.”

Through six games, Baker-Mazara is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in 19.5 minutes. He’s shooting .484 from the floor, .250 from 3-point range and .857 from the free throw line.

He’s been splitting time with Chris Moore at the 3 position. And even when he’s on the bench, Baker-Mazara brings a lot of energy to his teammates.

“Big energy guy,” said 5th-year senior Jaylin Williams. “Chad is long. For a guy to get by him, he’s still there. It’s just amazing. If he’s on the bench, he’s talking Spanish half the time, but we know he’s trying to pick the guys up and stuff like that.

“When people are down on the bench, he’s always standing up clapping like ‘Let’s go. ‘It’s not over. Continue on the run.’ When it’s a timeout, he’s up talking.”

For Baker-Mazara, he enjoys the rotation with Moore and providing that energy to all his teammates.

“Basically just feeding off each other, and the guys encouraging us while we go to the bench or at halftime,” said Baker-Mazara. “Just telling us to keep going and just hyping us up. Even him to me, he's telling me, 'Don't stop. Don't stop.' And I do the same to him. Basically that's what keeps us going.”

Auburn, 5-1 on the season, plays at Appalachian State Sunday. Tip-off at the Holmes Center is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN2.