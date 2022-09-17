Carver duo back at Jordan-Hare
James Smith and Qua Russaw are frequent visitors to Auburn.
The Carver High defensive line duo has been at Jordan-Hare Stadium for two of Auburn’s first three games.
“The atmosphere is always crazy,” Russaw said. “Fans are great. Even when you’re down they’re still excited, they still believe.”
The product on the field was poor for Auburn and Russaw and Smith both “expected more” there.
Despite this, the 6-foot-4 and 310-pound defensive tackle’s perception of Auburn hasn’t changed. He sees opportunity
“I can come make a difference,” Smith said.
There wasn’t much positive to take away from Auburn’s performance, but Russaw did pay attention to how the coaches used Derick Hall and came away impressed.
“I saw coaches trying to move him around to different spots, to get him back there (the backfield),” Russaw said. “I saw great coaching.”
The 6-foot-3 and 228-pound edge talks with head coach Bryan Harsin every Monday. That’s “big” for Russaw.
“It means a lot to see that I’m a priority,” Russaw said.
Russaw mentioned that he plans to take an official Florida on Oct. 15. He also plans to be back in Auburn for a game "at some point."
The duo would like to be a package deal and they both have the same top six of Auburn, Alabama, Alabama State, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.