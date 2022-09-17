James Smith and Qua Russaw are frequent visitors to Auburn. The Carver High defensive line duo has been at Jordan-Hare Stadium for two of Auburn’s first three games. “The atmosphere is always crazy,” Russaw said. “Fans are great. Even when you’re down they’re still excited, they still believe.”

Russaw and Smith were back in Auburn. (Henry Patton/AuburnSports.com)

The product on the field was poor for Auburn and Russaw and Smith both “expected more” there. Despite this, the 6-foot-4 and 310-pound defensive tackle’s perception of Auburn hasn’t changed. He sees opportunity “I can come make a difference,” Smith said.