Auburn has won the battle for Rivals100 running back Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby. The four-star out of Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway chose the Tigers over Georgia, LSU and South Carolina. He visited Auburn on July 26, and a couple of days later, he came to his decision. "About two days after that last visit, I knew it was going to be Auburn," Bigsby said. "I have been over there about six or seven times. I like the atmosphere, the feeling there and it is just different. "I couldn't really go anywhere else. I followed my heart."

He admitted early in his recruitment that he thought he would end up at Georgia. The Bulldogs were in this until the last few weeks, but the school that finished second was another SEC East school.

"South Carolina was the school right behind Auburn. I liked South Carolina a lot, but I just felt different at Auburn. Every coach texts me, they all know me and I have been talking to the entire coaching staff for a while," he said. "I can't really say that it went back and forth too much, but I was high on different schools along the way. Auburn has been up there for a long time though. "I visited Auburn the first time my sophomore year and I have been going back since. The feeling I have there is different than anywhere else. It wasn't really that hard of a decision for me."

Keiondre Jones is at Auburn now starting his freshman year. He blocked for Bigsby the last couple of years. Tate Johnson is another 2020 star at Callaway and he is committed to Auburn as well. While it will be nice to re-unite with those two, Bigsby said they had no impact on his commitment. "We always just kept it real with each other," he said. "Tate would recruit me, but he and Keiondre just told me to go where my heart told me to go. "I made my own decision though. I liked Auburn myself. This was all on me and I know I made the right decision."