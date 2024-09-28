"It was a great atmosphere, for sure," Kruah said. "I love [Auburn]’s fans, very supportive, electric for sure. Sad about the loss but those boys fought, they fought."

The North Carolina linebacker commit visited the Plains for the first time since spring to watch Auburn's game against Oklahoma.

Anthony Kruah had not been to Auburn since March.

Kruah visited Auburn for a spring practice back in late March, before committing to North Carolina a month later. What got him back in Auburn this fall?

"Just wanted to check it out, see what Auburn is talking about, see the support and see what it’s like," Kruah said.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin talks with Kruah every other day, and it's been like that since the spring.

"He checks on me every game day, showing me love, support," Kruah said. "Not saying anything crazy, just support, him showing that he still wants me over here. We don’t talk about anything crazy, just football."

Auburn may have lost to Oklahoma 27-21, but Kruah liked what he saw from the Tigers' defense.

"I loved the defense, I loved how they had that big stop with the long drive," Kruah said. "Things happen, but they tried to put the offense back in position."

Following the visit, Kruah is considering a return for an official visit, but nothing has been set up yet. He plans to return to North Carolina for the NC State game at the end of the season, but Auburn, Georgia and Michigan continue pushing for a flip. Does Auburn have a shot?

"Yeah, I like Auburn," Kruah said. "My mom likes Auburn, so it’s something to think about, for sure."