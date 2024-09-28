PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Carolina commit considering official visit

Caleb Jones • AuburnSports
Staff
@CalebJ_Rivals
Originally from Helena, Ala.

Anthony Kruah had not been to Auburn since March.

He found himself back in town Saturday.

The North Carolina linebacker commit visited the Plains for the first time since spring to watch Auburn's game against Oklahoma.

"It was a great atmosphere, for sure," Kruah said. "I love [Auburn]’s fans, very supportive, electric for sure. Sad about the loss but those boys fought, they fought."

Anthony Kruah visited Auburn for the Oklahoma game Saturday.
Anthony Kruah visited Auburn for the Oklahoma game Saturday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Kruah visited Auburn for a spring practice back in late March, before committing to North Carolina a month later. What got him back in Auburn this fall?

"Just wanted to check it out, see what Auburn is talking about, see the support and see what it’s like," Kruah said.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach DJ Durkin talks with Kruah every other day, and it's been like that since the spring.

"He checks on me every game day, showing me love, support," Kruah said. "Not saying anything crazy, just support, him showing that he still wants me over here. We don’t talk about anything crazy, just football."

Auburn may have lost to Oklahoma 27-21, but Kruah liked what he saw from the Tigers' defense.

"I loved the defense, I loved how they had that big stop with the long drive," Kruah said. "Things happen, but they tried to put the offense back in position."

Following the visit, Kruah is considering a return for an official visit, but nothing has been set up yet. He plans to return to North Carolina for the NC State game at the end of the season, but Auburn, Georgia and Michigan continue pushing for a flip. Does Auburn have a shot?

"Yeah, I like Auburn," Kruah said. "My mom likes Auburn, so it’s something to think about, for sure."

