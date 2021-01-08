AuburnSports - Carnell Williams retained

Running backs coach Carnell Williams, hired by Gus Malzahn ahead of the 2019 season, has been retained by new coach Bryan Harsin.

Williams served as tailback Tank Bigsby's primary recruiter and helped him earn 2020 SEC Co-Freshman of The Year and Associated Press Newcomer of The Year accolades last fall. The Etowah, Ala., native remains Auburn's No. 2 all-time rusher and played a central role during Auburn's undefeated season in 2004.

“I’m fired up to have Cadillac on our staff,” Harsin said. “After several conversations it was easy to see how much passion he has and his desire to learn, grow and develop in the coaching profession. Just spending time with him you see why he is the ultimate ambassador for Auburn football, and that goes beyond just being an elite player but an elite person.”