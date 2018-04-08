Kaylee Carlson claimed her record-breaking 63rd career win Sunday and guided Auburn to an important, 6-0 victory over Tennessee.

The Tigers now have won four SEC series in a row.

Though Carlson has been excellent throughout the season, her performance Sunday was among her very best. The senior conceded just four hits — all singles — and never needed more than 18 pitches to complete an inning. She threw 97 pitches in all. Sixty-seven of them were strikes.

Auburn's offense hit a crescendo of its own during the fifth inning. Casey McCrackin's sacrifice fly scored one run, Courtney Shea's double scored another and Alyssa Rivera's towering homer to center field scored three runs. That five-run surge left Tennessee crestfallen and gave coach Mickey Dean at least a small dose of hitting affirmation.

Prior to that rally, his Tigers had scored just four runs in 19 innings against the Vols.

Rivera led the way with three RBIs, though Shea added a pair of hits including the go-ahead double.

Auburn resumes play Friday night at Missouri.