“Gotta take the positives away,” Carlson said. “This is my first overtime game at Auburn, actually, and to come out with a win and kick that field goal for the team after, you know, not what I wanted to do, it’s special and we’re gonna celebrate it.”

Prior to his game-winner, Carlson had missed three kicks, but two of them were negated due to penalties. He didn’t let that phase him and drilled the winning kick.

Anders Carlson struggled on Saturday, but he was clutch when Auburn needed him most.

Missouri jumped offsides twice which negated two of his misses, but the penalties did affect the kicker which he said is a "simple fix" at practice this upcoming week.

“My tempo just needed to improve,” Carlson said “Even if they’re offsides, I don’t need to speed up to the ball. Guys up front were doing a great job, my holder was doing a great job, I just need to trust what I do.”

Despite the struggles, Carlson’s confidence in himself never wavered and neither did Bryan Harsin’s.

"We trust Anders. I mean, there’s no doubt about it," Harsin said. "He came through... We trust Anders. Every single week he comes to work, he prepares himself, he’s ready to go. He’s got a great calmness about him that you have to have in that position.

Kicker is a tough position because they only get one shot, so kickers have to have strong mental fortitude. Carlson has that and it led Auburn to a win.

"When you come in, it’s one play," Harsin said. "I think you’ve got to be extremely mentally strong, to be able to go out there and have that moment and really just capture it with just executing and doing your assignment, which is what he did when we needed it most. And he was able to help us win the game."



