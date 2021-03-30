AuburnSports - Carlson carrying confidence into 2021 season

After a season where Carlson was named a Lou Groza semifinalist, he’s looking to do even better this fall.

The Colorado Springs, Colorado, native went 20-22 on field goal attempts, with his lone misses coming from 34 yards out in a rainy Arkansas game, before kicking the game-winner, and missing from 56 yards out at Alabama.

Carlson has gradually improved during his time at Auburn, as a 60% kicker during his first season, 72% kicker his second year and kicking at a 90.9% rate last year.

“I was proud of the season I had last year,” Carlson said. “I had some goals set out and I was right there where I wanted to be. One of two kicks the other way and I think I could have been the top guy in the nation. For me it’s not about focusing on last year. I’m going to carry some stuff, the positives and the confidence, into this year. Just really seeking that goal again. I’m just kind of leaving it be and taking that confidence into a new year. I have to prove myself again.”

Once the season ended, Carlson took some time off before getting back into the routine. Part of that was to wait for his brother, Daniel, to finish up his season in the NFL.

The two typically spend the offseason training together and working to get better.

“Yeah, I think it’s that awesome brother connection we’ve got,” Anders said. “I think, you know, he’s obviously here in the offseason so after the bowl game and after his season it was really just hanging out and going together again. Just kind of getting close — playing some tennis every once in a while — but recently yeah, we’ve gotten to the football side of things.

“Kicking with each other a little bit, talking with each other about some mindset things, pass along books to read, all that stuff. So it’s kind of built a best friend that you can always go to for advice, kicking, whatever it is. It’s been helpful a lot. We get competitive when we are kicking, but it’s all in good fun. I think it really helps push us to our limits.”

The offseason has been one of change for Anders and Auburn, with an almost entirely new coaching staff in town.

But for Anders, it’s been a smooth transition with new special teams coordinator Bert Watts.

“In terms of the coaching change for us, the transition has been really smooth,” Carlson said. “Coach Watts has done a great job. We haven’t really gotten to kickoff stuff, so really just focused on the field goals. For us that doesn’t change things too much. Our operations will still be the same. The same guys are working in and out. For us it has been smooth and even for the punt, punt return, kickoff and kickoff return, all of the special teams. It has been a smooth transition. They are just working on laying that foundation right now. I think Coach Watts and Coach Harsin have done a great job with that.”

Carlson and the rest of Auburn have the week off after completing six spring practices in the first two weeks.