The junior caught four passes for a career-high 117 yards including one of the biggest plays of the game when he hauled in a 39-yard pass from T.J. Finley in the first quarter that set up a 2-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker on the next play.

AUBURN | Ja’Varrius Johnson didn’t start Saturday night, but he certainly made the case as one of Auburn’s most explosive receivers.

“Ja’Varrius is an amazing talent,” said Finley. “He knows football. He knows coverages. He knows a lot of different things that other guys wouldn’t necessarily know, but that guy can run, and we’re going to find ways in this offense to get him the ball, and he’s a very special, special, special talent.”

Johnson also had two carries for nine yards as the receivers were used in a variety of ways in the 42-16 win over Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Five different receivers caught at least one pass or had at least one carry including Shedrick Jackson, who had four receptions for 47 yards, and Tar’Varish Dawson, who had one reception for eight yards and one carry for six yards.

“It felt good being out there tonight and playing with my boys,” said Johnson. “We’ve been working hard and battling together. Everything we’ve been saying about our team is showing. We finally got to compete against another team and it was our time to get after it.”

Auburn (1-0) hosts San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.