AuburnSports - Career game for Schwartz

“I mean, Flash is always there. You know he’s going to be extremely competitive. He’s going to fight until the end, and when he gets the ball he can make a lot of good things happen for you, and that’s just what we tried to do today,” quarterback Bo Nix said.

AUBURN | With Eli Stove out and Seth Williams playing through an injury, a lot was asked of Anthony Schwartz.

Schwartz had 10 receptions for 100 yards, both career-highs, and caught a 17-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that gave the Tigers a 27-18 lead.

Most of his catches were of the short variety, on screen plays or coming out of the backfield in motion, which allowed him to use his speed and quickness to elude initial defenders and pile up yards after the catch.

“It was just a screen so the linemen came out and they took it and I ran up behind them and just saw the opening to the right so I ran there,” said Schwartz of his touchdown, which was his first this season and the fourth of his career.

“I got a good block from Shed, who kinda walled his man off and I was pretty much just able to walk into the end zone and I know it was a big momentum shift for us to be able to increase our lead and just bring us back after we were struggling for a little bit.”

The lead wouldn’t hold up, however, as the Razorbacks scored 10 unanswered points to go up 28-27 with 5:29 left.

The offense responded with a drive but Anders Carlson missed a 34-yard field goal with 2:38 left. But AU’s defense forced a 3-and-out for the first time in the second half, the offense drove 23 yards and Carlson made a 39-yard game-winner with seven seconds remaining.

“They’re an SEC team they’re going to fight back and we knew they were gonna fight back and when they fought back we just have to counter attack them pretty much,” Schwartz said. “And so basically they fought back, they took the lead at one point. We knew we’re gonna drive down the field, we’re gonna win the game. We just had to execute and make everything right.”

No. 13 Auburn plays at South Carolina Saturday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. CT and it will be carried on ESPN.