AuburnSports - Cardwell's 'rust is sort of shaken off'

Dylan Cardwell didn’t play his senior year of high school due to Georgia high school transfer rules, but now that he’s a few games into his Auburn career he’s already shaking the rust off.

Throughout the season Cardwell has continued to receive more playing time and, against Troy, he played the most minutes he’s played all season.

He scored a career-high eight points in his 20 minutes of playing time.

Head coach Bruce Pearl liked what he saw from the big-man.

“I just think he's glad to be out there, you know. I mean, he didn't play last year, and so the rust is sort of shaken off,” Pearl said. “He moves as well as any big man in the country, and he's enormous. I mean, he's a giant fella, but he's an athlete and he's got control of his body. He's got strong hands, strong finisher, and he's just getting better. And he wants to be great. I mean, he wants to be coached, and he cares. But our front line is young. They are young. We've got to do a better job of getting those guys more touches. I mean, he was 2-for-2. Stretch was 2-for-3. We've got to get the ball inside to them more.”



