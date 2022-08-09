Capers taking 'next step'

That potential could very well be unleashed this season as Capers has started to make huge impressions on his teammates and coaches. In Deal's words, the wide receiver has "matured a lot" and is ready to take the next step in becoming a reliable target for Auburn quarterbacks.

"We're like, 'Wow, he could be really good,'" Deal said.

While running routes in the indoor facility two years ago, Luke Deal caught a glimpse of his new teammate, Ze'Vian Capers. That was all it took for the tight end to decide that he had potential.

During practice on Tuesday, the 6-foot-4 junior made a catch that, according to his head coach, is not usual for most.

"We threw one – he was running a deep post; the ball was thrown over his right shoulder, he's running that way, it's thrown over his right shoulder, and he curves, turns and adjusts, catches the ball for a touchdown," Harsin said. "I mean, you don't see many guys do that."

Capers was a non-factor last season, pulling down six catches for 54 yards. For the receiver group to become an asset for the Tigers, he is one of the players that must step up. Capers' new position coach, Ike Hilliard, is helping him make that adjustment to a significant threat.

"Because of Coach Hilliard, he's really taken the next step," Harsin said. "He's a big, long target, and he's making a lot of plays for us right now."

Harsin also mentioned that Capers is one of the guys that is getting better each day, standing out among other players for how he's practiced. Playing time in the rotation is available, and if the Alpharetta, Ga., native can continue to make strides, he certainly will get more chances on game days.

For Deal, the better Capers and other receivers get, the better the team will be.

"That's a good sign for us," he said of Capers' play. "The more receivers we have out there winning one-on-ones and come down with the ball, the better it is for everybody."