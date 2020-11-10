AuburnSports - Capers ‘just has that mentality’

“I think he’s developed pretty well from coming in fall camp and seeing how he plays and how he practices,” said senior wide receiver Eli Stove. “He works hard and he’s a good route runner. I was happy to see him score. I was real happy.”

The Tigers’ true freshman wideout has six catches for 73 yards in five games including three starts. He caught his first career touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Bo Nix against LSU.

AUBURN | Tank Bigsby has garnered the most headlines from Auburn’s 2020 class, and rightly so, but Ze’Vian Capers actually has more starts.

Capers and fellow true freshman Kobe Hudson have worked their way into the playing rotation at receiver, a position led by Stove and juniors Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz.

Hudson has two catches for 19 yards.

“Both of those young men are phenomenally talented young men and have great careers ahead of them,” said offensive coordinator Chad Morris. “What we've got to make sure we do is continue to bring those guys along. They're gonna get their targets. It's part of the process. They're gonna get some great matchups, and we're gonna want to take advantage of them.

“Those guys have done a great job for us. Very talented young players that, like I said, are gonna have a really good career here.”

At 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, Capers has excellent size for the position along with the speed and athleticism needed to excel at the highest level. But it’s his mentality and work ethic that’s helped make the difference for Capers early in his career.

“Big things really. The sky’s the limit with him,” Stove said. “He just has that mentality. He just stays focused and stays humble and gets the job done. That’s what we need.”

Auburn’s game against Mississippi State was postponed until Dec. 12 so the Tigers aren’t scheduled to play again until Nov. 21 against Tennessee. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.