“None of that. Coaching staff is never pleased with that,” said senior defensive tackle Derrick Brown after a 24-6 win over the Green Wave. “As long as we keep playing, there will be mistakes, there will be room for error and room for corrections.”

The Tigers are 2-0 and ranked 8th in the country primarily because of a dominating defense. Just don’t tell them that.

AUBURN | Auburn’s defense held Oregon to 156 total yards for the final three quarters of the opener. Tulane was just 2 of 15 on third downs last Saturday.

Fellow senior Marlon Davidson, who was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after totaling six tackles, two tackles-for-loss and three quarterback hurries against Tulane, is equally as determined to push the defense to be even better.

“We can get better, man, on first and second down,” Davidson said. “I feel like we dominated third downs pretty good today. We can clean up on run fits and stuff like that. We just got to play Auburn football, at the end of the day.

“We got to be more physical at the line of scrimmage, we got to come down and make tackles, don't miss tackles and everything, and just not get a penalty like today with personal fouls and offsides and stuff like that.”

While the defense has been a team strength through the first two games, Auburn has had its share of issues on offense and special teams. With some key SEC road games just around the corner including a visit to No. 16 Texas A&M Sept. 21, it might fall on the defense to come up with the game-winning plays.

“Coach challenged us to be a dominant defense, and it's something we got to work our way into and something we want to become. It's something that we're trying to become right now,” Brown said.

There are areas AU's defense can improve. It's ranked sixth in the SEC allowing 105.0 rushing yards per game, tied for ninth forcing just two turnovers in two games and tied for 11th with just three sacks.

“I think we still got room to improve,” Davidson said. “I know a lot of us were like, 'Dang, man, we left a lot of plays on the field.' I know me and 20, Jeremiah (Dinson), were talking about it. We just got to get better at the little things. Sometimes little things make big things.”

Auburn hosts Kent State Saturday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.