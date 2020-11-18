Can defense become Auburn's best trait this season?
Bruce Pearl loves to talk about pace, about pushing tempo and out-running opponents, and that invariably leads to hype regarding his team's scoring ability.His latest team will score plenty. He has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news