Camp breakout players

The list includes a couple of newcomers including one that came in with pretty high expectations but has lived up to them and then some.

AUBURN | Players step up every fall camp and that’s no different for Auburn in 2022. Below is a look at five Tigers that came into camp without much expected from them, but have made a case to make a serious contribution or start this fall.

WR MALCOLM JOHNSON

Going into camp, Johnson was one of 12 mostly unproven scholarship receivers competing for three starting position and a few more key backup spots. He’s emerged from camp as a likely starter. Johnson has always been one of AU’s most athletic skill players but has finally started putting it all together in his third year. At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he brings some much-needed big-play potential to the offense.

WR CAMDEN BROWN

Sticking with receivers and big-play ability, Brown has shown that potential from the start. One of AU’s top signees in the 2022 class, Brown has impressed since reporting this summer. At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, Brown has the ability to beat defenders with his size, strength and jumping ability, or just run right past them. He’s a future star at Auburn and just needs to get some games under his belt.

OL TATE JOHNSON

Perhaps the biggest surprise coming out of camp as Johnson has spent the majority of the last couple of weeks working with the first-team at center. This time last year, there were questions about his ability to play at this level. A terrific offseason and the opportunity due to an injury to returning starter Nick Brahms has opened the door for Johnson and he’s taken full advantage. He’s performed so well that last year’s backup center, Jalil Irvin, moved to guard and Brandon Council, who has experience as a center, has spent most of camp at guard.

CB KEIONTE SCOTT

Showing up just a couple of days before the start of fall camp, Scott has made plays at cornerback and nickel from the get-go. Even if he doesn’t start, he’s poised to play a lot of snaps and be a key part of the secondary. AU’s coaches weren’t surprised by Scott’s athleticism but the speed at which he’s picked up the defense and the toughness he’s showed at nickel have turned some heads. It says something about his character and drive that he showed up to camp in shape and ready to compete.

S CAYDEN BRIDGES

The redshirt freshman appears to have outcompeted Iowa State transfer Craig McDonald, junior college transfer Marquise Gilbert and talented true freshman Caleb Wooden for the starting safety position opposite Zion Puckett. Bridges is one of AU’s most athletic players and at 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, has nice size and range for a safety. The former baseball standout at Magee (Miss.) High has made a lot of progress since concentrating solely on football at Auburn.