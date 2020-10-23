AuburnSports - Cambridge’s improvement, maturity ‘really impressive’

“He's been really impressive. He's getting better on defense. He's being able to move his feet better, but he's been impressive too, shooting 3's, being athletic, catching lobs, put-back dunks -- all type of stuff that coaches look for in a player. He's going to do great this year.”

“When he first got here it was like he came in, high-flying dunks; you see that all the time, but he's a really good shooter, especially catch-and-shoot. He can really shoot it,” said junior Jamal Johnson.

AUBURN | An added 25 pounds. A renewed work ethic. The ability to fill it up from the 3-point line and create those “wow” plays around the basket.

Cambridge is up to 215 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame after playing at 190 last season.

“I feel a lot bouncier and I feel good,” said Cambridge. “I feel like I can handle bigger people, bigger guards. I’m still moving fast laterally and I think I’m doing pretty good.”

But the offseason wasn’t just for increasing his size and strength. He’s worked on becoming a more consistent player and more consistent 3-point shooter. His freshmen season included 26 points on 6 of 9 3-pointers in a home win over South Carolina followed by four consecutive games without registering a point.

He also had a 21-point outburst in a home win over LSU in which he made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Two games later, he didn’t score a point in a loss at LSU.

“Last year, I would say, what played a role in not being consistent, my work ethic was there but it wasn’t as good as it is this year,” Cambridge said. “Some days I would be tired or I’ve got school work and not go to the gym. I would get in decent work, but this year it’s literally my quote on instagram is get better every day, post it every day. Just working on myself and trying to be the player I need to be.”

Bruce Pearl, who made the decision to offer and take Cambridge’s commitment the summer after his senior season, has seen more maturity from the second-year player through the first portion of preseason practice.

“His shot-making ability with his length is a factor,” Pearl said. “He’s really good in transition, both offensively and defensively, because he can play above the rim. He’s going to make you go in and out sometimes.

“I think the other thing he’s done fairly well here recently is he’s begun to be somewhat patient in the sense that he’s not forcing the action. If he’s going to probe, but he’s got an opportunity with some advantage/disadvantage, rather than forcing the action, if he doesn’t have it, he’ll give it to the point guard and we’ll run something else.”

Auburn will open the season Nov. 25 in a tournament in Orlando, Fla.