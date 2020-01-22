AUBURN | It took a while but No. 16 Auburn finally found its shooting stroke Wednesday night, and it came off the bench and with authority.

Devan Cambridge sank the Tigers’ first 3-pointer of the game midway through the first half. Then he made a second, a third and a fourth. In between, the true freshman added an emphatic alley-pop dunk to score 14 points in under six minutes and spark Auburn to an 80-67 win over South Carolina.

"We need guys to make shots, and Devan certainly was feeling it," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "I have said that, someday, he could be our best player. I've said that. But I talked to him before the game tonight, and I was like, 'what are you waiting for? This team needs you this year. I know what the future could be for you.' Because he's been struggling a little bit, even in practice.

"His confidence, believe it or not, I think, was waning a little bit. None of the coach's confidence, none of the teammates' confidence. But it was kind of time for him to step up a little bit. He picked a pretty good time. So I'm happy for him."