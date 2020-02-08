“It was huge. It was just huge,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Devan, obviously you can see, when he’s going, he’s got no fear. But he needs to be able to find a way, and he will, he’s still young, to find a way to play more consistently. Effort, energy on the defensive end, do other things. But he gives us a dimension, another weapon.”

Auburn needed a player to step up for starter Danjel Purifoy, who was out with the flu, and Cambridge delivered in a big way.

The true freshman made 7 of 11 3-pointers to pace No. 11 Auburn’s 91-90 comeback win over No. 18 LSU in overtime . Auburn made 18 3-pointers, the most in an SEC game and tied for the second-most in program history.

AUBURN | Devan Cambridge came off the bench with a green light, and it stayed lit for all of his career-high 29 minutes.

Cambridge scored 26 points off the bench against South Carolina Jan. 22, but had gone scoreless the previous four games before dropping 21 on LSU.

“Coach told us we needed to step up. Somebody's got to step up. That's what I came to do,” Cambridge said.

After going 5 of 18 from beyond the arc in the first half, Auburn went 13 of 26 from long range in the second half and overtime. Samir Doughty made 5 of 11 from deep to lead all Auburn scorers with 26 points while J’Von McCormick was 5 of 10 including three in the final 1:26 of regulation to finish with 23 points.

Auburn finished 18 of 44 (40.9 percent) from 3-point range and had three 20-point scorers in one game for the first time since 2014.

“I think as you go through different sets and you play-call for them and they know their number is being called to take those shots, it’s what we want, I just think it gives them confidence that we’re calling on them to shoot this shot,” Pearl said.

With Purifoy out and Anfernee McLemore and Austin Wiley playing through foul trouble, Pearl faced the decision on whether to give extended minutes to his regulars off the bench or insert another true freshman such as Jaylin Williams or Stretch Akingbola into the rotation.

He opted for his regulars, which includes Cambridge, true freshman Allen Flanigan and sophomore Jamal Johnson.

“My assistant coaches, as you know, really handle the substitutions and I though Ira Bowman letting Devan stay in the game much longer, recognizing the rotation — and I mentioned it on the radio show — Allen Flanigan, it was his rotation to go in the second half and Al told Ira to keep Devan out there, he’s going,” Pearl said.

“That’s what a great team is all about. That’s when you’ve got chemistry.”

Auburn hosts Alabama Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.