Cambridge answers Pearl's request with double-double

With Allen Flanigan out until mid-December, Cambridge went from a reserve to starter. He's wasted no time making a significant impact on both sides of the floor. He's also been playfully blaming one of his teammates for his lack of numbers in the rebounding category.

"It means a lot," Cambridge said of his accomplishment. "My main focus this year is rebounding better as a guard. I was very excited today, you know, being able to rebound for those physical guys."

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl stated on Thursday that he wants to see Devan Cambridge hit the boards more. On Saturday, the junior responded to his coach's request, tying a career-high with 10 rebounds and recording his second career double-double in Auburn's 86-64 victory over Yale.

"I've been arguing with Walker (Kessler)," Cambridge said. "He takes all my rebounds. So my plan today was to take him out of the game."

It helped that Kessler, who was suffering some lower leg tenderness, was kept out of the second half for precautionary reasons, but Cambridge was strong in both halves. Seven of his 10 points came in the first 20 minutes while he grabbed five rebounds before and after halftime.

"I told Devan, you've got to start going for things with two hands, not one, and tackle the ball, do a better job with that," Pearl said.

Three of Cambridge's boards came on the offensive side while he added a block and assist with no turnovers and just one personal foul in 22 minutes of play. It was the type of overall game that Pearl knows Cambridge is capable of, and one that makes him a dangerous weapon for a team loaded with them.

"If Devan is going to be an elite defender and elite rebounder and make open shots, he's going to be great for us, and he's going to be great at the next level," the coach said. "Got to be able to do those three things, and he did them tonight."