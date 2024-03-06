Coleman, WR additions impacting offense
AUBURN | Hugh Freeze is determined to get back to his offense in his second year as Auburn’s head coach.
He’s added a couple of familiar faces to his on-field staff in offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, and returned to his former terminology.
One of the keys to running Freeze’s offense is having receivers that can consistently win 1-on-1 matchups. The Tigers struggled in that area last season but added some key pieces in January including freshmen Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain, and transfers Robert Lewis and Sam Jackson V.
Two more freshmen will join the group in May.
“Yes. Quite a bit. Absolutely,” said quarterback Payton Thorne on AU’s receivers performing better in 1-on-1 drills. “I’m really excited. We’ve run some 1-on-1’s in the winter and we’ve seen some good stuff.
“Even just running routes on air, these guys have great body control, good hands, understand how to high-point the ball.”
Freeze describes his offense as an RPO-driven run game with play-action passes.
“In order to do that you’ve got to have a receiver or three that can win in some 1-on-1's and quarterbacks that can execute it,” said Freeze. “I do think our quarterbacks can do that.
“The unknown right now is, ‘Alright, if they do play us an extra hat in the box, do we have the slot that’s going to go win or the boundary or the X that’s going to go win?’ I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Coleman, a 5-star and AU’s highest-rated signee in the 2024 class, enrolled in January and is already turning heads among AU’s coaches and veteran players.
“Cam Coleman just makes us look different,” said Freeze. “Can’t tell you how excited I am about him. I don’t want to put too much expectations on him as a freshman, but man, when you watch him run around out there, we’ve improved ourselves.
“He’s naturally gifted. I expect him to play as a freshman. How well is he going to do as a freshman? We’ve had one practice, so it’s really hard to say. But boy, he’s talented and smooth and tracks the ball as well as any that I’ve seen.”
Thorne can’t help but be excited about all the additions, especially Coleman.
“He’s been great so far,” said Thorne. “He’s just going to keep getting better every practice as he learns. He works his butt off so I have no doubt that he’s going to be an outstanding player for us.”
After holding two practices last week, Auburn is off this week for spring break before returning March 12. The A-Day game is April 6 at 1 p.m. CT.