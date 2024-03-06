AUBURN | Hugh Freeze is determined to get back to his offense in his second year as Auburn’s head coach. He’s added a couple of familiar faces to his on-field staff in offensive coordinator Derrick Nix and quarterbacks coach Kent Austin, and returned to his former terminology. One of the keys to running Freeze’s offense is having receivers that can consistently win 1-on-1 matchups. The Tigers struggled in that area last season but added some key pieces in January including freshmen Cam Coleman and Bryce Cain, and transfers Robert Lewis and Sam Jackson V.

Coleman was an important addition to the WR room in January. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Two more freshmen will join the group in May. “Yes. Quite a bit. Absolutely,” said quarterback Payton Thorne on AU’s receivers performing better in 1-on-1 drills. “I’m really excited. We’ve run some 1-on-1’s in the winter and we’ve seen some good stuff. “Even just running routes on air, these guys have great body control, good hands, understand how to high-point the ball.” Freeze describes his offense as an RPO-driven run game with play-action passes. “In order to do that you’ve got to have a receiver or three that can win in some 1-on-1's and quarterbacks that can execute it,” said Freeze. “I do think our quarterbacks can do that. “The unknown right now is, ‘Alright, if they do play us an extra hat in the box, do we have the slot that’s going to go win or the boundary or the X that’s going to go win?’ I’m cautiously optimistic.”