Cain scores three TDs in big win
FOLEY, Ala. — Bryce Cain called game in the fourth quarter.
The speedy Auburn wide receiver commit had both the go-ahead score and the gut-punching touchdown reception to push Baker past Foley 51-44 Friday night. He tallied three total touchdowns in the win, with well over 100 yards receiving for the third time in four games.
"I think I played great," Cain said. "First half, I didn’t come out as I wanted to. Second half was my best half, so you know I had to show out and be a dog out there."
Not only did Cain have a hat trick in front of the Baker fans that made the trip across the bay, but also in front of Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis.
"It feels like a blessing," Cain said. "It was kinda nerve racking because he’s the wide receivers college coach. You just got to play to your ability and show him what you’re really about."
In a game where the lead changed often, Cain and Baker engaged in a shootout with Foley's offense, headlined by fellow Auburn wide receiver commit Perry Thompson. The two future Tigers spoke following the game and have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.
"He’s a great player," Cain said of Thompson. "I know he’s confident, I know he’s tough. He’s big, he’s strong, he doesn’t take nothing for granted."
Cain will be back in Auburn soon enough, with trips planned for the Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State games. He'll likely be in town for others and will definitely be in town for the Iron Bowl, which is when Cain is set to take his official visit.