FOLEY, Ala. — Bryce Cain called game in the fourth quarter. The speedy Auburn wide receiver commit had both the go-ahead score and the gut-punching touchdown reception to push Baker past Foley 51-44 Friday night. He tallied three total touchdowns in the win, with well over 100 yards receiving for the third time in four games. "I think I played great," Cain said. "First half, I didn’t come out as I wanted to. Second half was my best half, so you know I had to show out and be a dog out there."

Bryce Cain had three touchdowns in Baker's 51-44 win over Foley. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Not only did Cain have a hat trick in front of the Baker fans that made the trip across the bay, but also in front of Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. "It feels like a blessing," Cain said. "It was kinda nerve racking because he’s the wide receivers college coach. You just got to play to your ability and show him what you’re really about." In a game where the lead changed often, Cain and Baker engaged in a shootout with Foley's offense, headlined by fellow Auburn wide receiver commit Perry Thompson. The two future Tigers spoke following the game and have a tremendous amount of respect for each other. "He’s a great player," Cain said of Thompson. "I know he’s confident, I know he’s tough. He’s big, he’s strong, he doesn’t take nothing for granted."