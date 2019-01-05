Before you ask: Basketball was called "the cage game" years ago and basketball players were called "cagers." This is how sports writers referred to basketball a few generations back — as recently as the late 1980s in my hometown newspaper, the Tulsa World — and I'm bringing it back. Sort of. Just for this particular segment. Thank you for your understanding.

NOTABLES:

• Alabama shot 10-of-23 from long range against Kentucky; G/F Tevin Mack goes for 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting (6-of-8 from long range). Alabama came into the game having lost eight in a row to Kentucky.

• Georgia somehow finished 1-of-20 from long range while Tennessee shot 34-of-64 from the floor. The Vols also were 22-of-26 from the free-throw line. Only one Georgia player (F Derek Ogbeide, 17 points) finished with more than six points. Tennessee finished with 25 assists. Tennessee was +15 on rebounding. Tennessee has won 17 in a row at home.

• Arkansas led by seven points with one minute remaining and needed late free throws from guard Isaiah Joe to clinch the victory in College Station. A&M, not known for its long-range shooting, went 5-of-24 from three. Arkansas, not known for its free-throw shooting, was 11-of-22 from the line. PG Jalen Harris led the way for Arkansas with 15 points and nine assists to go with zero turnovers.

• South Carolina trailed by 14 during the second half at Florida, but F Chris Silva scored all of his 18 points after halftime to lead the Gamecocks to a surprising victory. He almost had a walk-off jam, too: