CHATTIN' IT UP

• LSU now is ranked (No. 25) for the first time since Thanksgiving — just before the team lost games to Florida State, Oklahoma State and Houston in the span of two weeks. That was then. Coach Will Wade believes his team has matured a bit since the conference season began. "You've gotta double-down with what you do," he said Monday. "You've gotta be tougher with what you do. You've gotta be better with your details. You've gotta be better with how hard you compete. You've gotta be better with how connected you are as a group. All that stuff's gotta be better. And hopefully we've learned from the first go-around with this because we handled it very, very poorly the first go-around."

The key here is senior transfer F Kavell Bigby-Williams, who was named the SEC's Player of the Week for notching double-doubles in victories against Ole Miss and South Carolina. His emergence has taken pressure off freshman PF Naz Reid in the post and gives PG Tremont Waters another competent finishing opinion when LSU gets moving in transition. "I watch him work. Everything he's doing in games, he's been working on," Reid said of Bigby-Williams. "He's getting his sweat in. That's exactly what he's supposed to be doing."

• SOUTH CAROLINA came down to earth a bit in Baton Rouge last weekend. The Gamecocks suffered their first conference loss against LSU (89-67) in a game that left coach Frank Martin a bit peeved. "They kicked our tail," he said. "It was the first time in a while where we (didn't) fight defensively and we (didn't) execute on offense." Martin responded by holding a grueling, physical practice on Sunday aimed at getting his team "connected" on the defensive end. Auburn plays in Columbia tonight.

