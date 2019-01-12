Before you ask: Basketball was called "the cage game" years ago and basketball players were called "cagers." This is how sports writers referred to basketball a few generations back — as recently as the late 1980s in my hometown newspaper, the Tulsa World — and I'm bringing it back. Sort of. Just for this particular segment. Thank you for your understanding.



GAME DAY 3 SCHEDULE: Ole Miss 81, Mississippi State 78 Texas A&M 81, Alabama 80 Auburn 93, Georgia 78 Tennessee 78, Florida 67 LSU @ Arkansas on SEC Network, 5 p.m. Vanderbilt @ Kentucky on SEC Network, 7:30 p.m. Missouri @ South Carolina was postponed until Sunday

• Texas A&M was down two points with a 3.4 seconds left, but a running three ball from PG T.J. Starks gave the Aggies a huge victory in Tuscaloosa. Alabama led by 11 points at halftime. The Aggies shot 50 percent during the second half (16-of-32) while Alabama shot just 30 percent (10-of-30) ... and that was good enough to consummate the upset. Alabama now is 1-2 in league play with perhaps the league's most talented roster. Coach Avery Johnson has his work cut out for him; UA is at Missouri on Wednesday.