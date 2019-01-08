Ticker
Before you ask: Basketball was called "the cage game" years ago and basketball players were called "cagers." This is how sports writers referred to basketball a few generations back — as recently as the late 1980s in my hometown newspaper, the Tulsa World — and I'm bringing it back. Sort of. Just for this particular segment. Thank you for your understanding.


Tennessee 87, Missouri 63

Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74

LSU 88, Alabama 79

South Carolina 87, Mississippi State 82 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 9

Vanderbilt @ Georgia on SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Auburn @ Ole Miss on ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Florida @ Arkansas on SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

NOTABLES:

• Tennessee was too big and strong for Missouri Tuesday night. The Volunteers were +9 rebounding while SF Admiral Schofield and F/C Kyle Alexander combined to shoot 11-of-16 from two-point range. That explains why the visitors were +16 in paint points. SG Jordan Bowden led all scorers with 20 points despite going 0-for-4 from long range.

• Kentucky did two things well Tuesday — shot 60 percent (23-of-38) from two-point range and forced Texas A&M into 19 turnovers, which created several fast-break buckets. The Aggies actually shot pretty well (49 percent from two, 48 from three) yet succumbed to turnovers on approximately one-quarter of their possessions. Can't win like that on the road. PG Ashton Hagans was the Wildcats' top performer with 18 points — including a 10-of-11 performance from the line — and five steals.

He was up in A&M's passing lanes all night long ...

• South Carolina jumped to 2-0, easily the most surprising development of the early season, with an overtime victory Tuesday night. F/C Maik Kotsar had his best game of the season with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The Gamecocks were +7 rebounding, +17 shots attempted and +26 bench points.

• LSU built a 15-point halftime lead and never really faced a major challenge after that. Alabama cut the lead to seven points with 3:06 remaining, but the Tide missed its final seven shots and was 1-of-13 from the floor to close the game. This was Alabama coach Avery Johnson's first loss to LSU in almost three years. LSU went 10-of-15 from three. PG Tremont Waters led the Bayou Bengals with 19 points, 7 assists and 4 — a performance that included some hot sauce:

SEC STANDINGS
TEAM CONF RECORD OVERALL RECORD NEXT UP

Tennessee

2-0

13-1

@Florida (Sat)

South Carolina

2-0

7-7

vs. Missouri (Sat)

Arkansas

1-0

10-3

vs. Florida (Wed)

Ole Miss

1-0

11-2

vs. Auburn (Wed)

LSU

1-0

11-3

at Arkansas (Sat)

Kentucky

1-1

11-3

vs Vanderbilt (Sat)

Alabama

1-1

10-4

vs A&M (Sat)

Vanderbilt

0-1

9-4

at Georgia (Wed)

Georgia

0-1

8-5

vs Vanderbilt (Wed)

Missouri

0-1

9-4

at South Carolina (Sat)

Mississippi State

0-1

12-2

vs Ole Miss (Sat)

Florida

0-1

8-5

at Arkansas (Wed)

Texas A&M

0-2

6-7

at Alabama (Sat)

Auburn

0-0

11-2

at Ole Miss (Wed)
