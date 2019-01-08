Before you ask: Basketball was called "the cage game" years ago and basketball players were called "cagers." This is how sports writers referred to basketball a few generations back — as recently as the late 1980s in my hometown newspaper, the Tulsa World — and I'm bringing it back. Sort of. Just for this particular segment. Thank you for your understanding.

NOTABLES:

• Tennessee was too big and strong for Missouri Tuesday night. The Volunteers were +9 rebounding while SF Admiral Schofield and F/C Kyle Alexander combined to shoot 11-of-16 from two-point range. That explains why the visitors were +16 in paint points. SG Jordan Bowden led all scorers with 20 points despite going 0-for-4 from long range.

• Kentucky did two things well Tuesday — shot 60 percent (23-of-38) from two-point range and forced Texas A&M into 19 turnovers, which created several fast-break buckets. The Aggies actually shot pretty well (49 percent from two, 48 from three) yet succumbed to turnovers on approximately one-quarter of their possessions. Can't win like that on the road. PG Ashton Hagans was the Wildcats' top performer with 18 points — including a 10-of-11 performance from the line — and five steals.

He was up in A&M's passing lanes all night long ...