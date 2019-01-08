CAGE 'CAP: Game Day 2
Before you ask: Basketball was called "the cage game" years ago and basketball players were called "cagers." This is how sports writers referred to basketball a few generations back — as recently as the late 1980s in my hometown newspaper, the Tulsa World — and I'm bringing it back. Sort of. Just for this particular segment. Thank you for your understanding.
Tennessee 87, Missouri 63
Kentucky 85, Texas A&M 74
LSU 88, Alabama 79
South Carolina 87, Mississippi State 82 (OT)
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Vanderbilt @ Georgia on SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.
Auburn @ Ole Miss on ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Florida @ Arkansas on SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.
NOTABLES:
• Tennessee was too big and strong for Missouri Tuesday night. The Volunteers were +9 rebounding while SF Admiral Schofield and F/C Kyle Alexander combined to shoot 11-of-16 from two-point range. That explains why the visitors were +16 in paint points. SG Jordan Bowden led all scorers with 20 points despite going 0-for-4 from long range.
• Kentucky did two things well Tuesday — shot 60 percent (23-of-38) from two-point range and forced Texas A&M into 19 turnovers, which created several fast-break buckets. The Aggies actually shot pretty well (49 percent from two, 48 from three) yet succumbed to turnovers on approximately one-quarter of their possessions. Can't win like that on the road. PG Ashton Hagans was the Wildcats' top performer with 18 points — including a 10-of-11 performance from the line — and five steals.
He was up in A&M's passing lanes all night long ...
Ashton Hagans with his FIFTH steal of the night. 19 steals over his last 4 games. Amazing defender. pic.twitter.com/JdzXv0t8BB— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 9, 2019
Not even simple dibble handoffs are safe around Ashton Hagans. pic.twitter.com/7bLonSPz2m— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) January 9, 2019
• South Carolina jumped to 2-0, easily the most surprising development of the early season, with an overtime victory Tuesday night. F/C Maik Kotsar had his best game of the season with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. The Gamecocks were +7 rebounding, +17 shots attempted and +26 bench points.
• LSU built a 15-point halftime lead and never really faced a major challenge after that. Alabama cut the lead to seven points with 3:06 remaining, but the Tide missed its final seven shots and was 1-of-13 from the floor to close the game. This was Alabama coach Avery Johnson's first loss to LSU in almost three years. LSU went 10-of-15 from three. PG Tremont Waters led the Bayou Bengals with 19 points, 7 assists and 4 — a performance that included some hot sauce:
Tremont Waters with some flair 🌟😏👊 pic.twitter.com/K4EQ6Uw4pL— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) January 9, 2019
|TEAM
|CONF RECORD
|OVERALL RECORD
|NEXT UP
|
Tennessee
|
2-0
|
13-1
|
@Florida (Sat)
|
South Carolina
|
2-0
|
7-7
|
vs. Missouri (Sat)
|
Arkansas
|
1-0
|
10-3
|
vs. Florida (Wed)
|
Ole Miss
|
1-0
|
11-2
|
vs. Auburn (Wed)
|
LSU
|
1-0
|
11-3
|
at Arkansas (Sat)
|
Kentucky
|
1-1
|
11-3
|
vs Vanderbilt (Sat)
|
Alabama
|
1-1
|
10-4
|
vs A&M (Sat)
|
Vanderbilt
|
0-1
|
9-4
|
at Georgia (Wed)
|
Georgia
|
0-1
|
8-5
|
vs Vanderbilt (Wed)
|
Missouri
|
0-1
|
9-4
|
at South Carolina (Sat)
|
Mississippi State
|
0-1
|
12-2
|
vs Ole Miss (Sat)
|
Florida
|
0-1
|
8-5
|
at Arkansas (Wed)
|
Texas A&M
|
0-2
|
6-7
|
at Alabama (Sat)
|
Auburn
|
0-0
|
11-2
|
at Ole Miss (Wed)