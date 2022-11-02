“It’s been very emotional at times,” said Williams. “This place is dear to my heart. Has done so much for my family and I. Has changed my life in so many ways.

Williams, a former Auburn All-American running back, spoke for the first time as Auburn’s interim head coach during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

Now, he has an opportunity to change the trajectory of an entire football program.

“For me to have an opportunity to give back to Auburn in this position as the leader, at times, it’s heavy but Lord knows I’m excited, I’m grateful, I’m honored and I am ready to serve and give all I can to these players, this coaching staff and the Auburn family.”

Williams was named interim coach Monday, shortly after the firing of Bryan Harsin, who was 3-5 this season after going 6-7 in 2021. Several staff changes were major made with offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau being replaced by Will Friend and Ike Hilliard as co-offensive coordinators, Mike Hartline coaching the quarterbacks, Kendall Simmons the offensive line and Joe Bernardi the tight ends.

The reformulated staff put the players through their first practice Tuesday.

“One thing I stressed on was family,” said Williams on his message to the team. “Two decades ago, that is one of the main reasons I chose Auburn University because of the family atmosphere. I grew up in a big family and I came here and I loved everything about it. That blue-collar mentality, how not only do they love Auburn football, but love Auburn and just love people. The people within these walls are what made Auburn great.

“The second thing is just the hard work, that blue-collar mentality, that relentless effort, finishing on every play, never quitting, just out-working your opponent in each and everything you do. Everything that our creed has emphasized is honestly what I shared with those guys in that team meeting.”

Williams only has a couple of more days to prepare for his first game at the helm. The Tigers play at Mississippi State Saturday night.

"There’s no promises,” said Williams. “I don’t know if we’re going to win a ballgame or not. But one thing that’s going to make me happy is if we play good football and hard Auburn football.

“At the end of the day, I told these kids, win, lose or draw, if we do that, not only will we make ourselves proud, but I know the Auburn family will be proud of us too.”

Kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.