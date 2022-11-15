AUBURN | Cadillac Williams earned a lot of trophies and accolades during his storied high school, college and NFL career. He didn’t want to keep any of them until now. Auburn’s interim coach was given the game ball from his players after Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and he’s not giving it up. “Now that I got kids and a family, that kind of changed, because my boys, they definitely think those things are really cool,” said Williams. “So to keep a game ball and have it down in the basement, let the boys see that this was their first Tiger Walk that they walked in, that this was their first game where their daddy won. “Yeah, I think I’m going to keep this one.”

Cadillac celebrates Auburn's 13-10 win over Texas A&M. (Jake Crandall/USA Today images)

It was an emotional moment for Williams and Auburn’s players, who are 1-1 after the firing of Bryan Harsin on Oct. 31. On a video posted on Auburn football’s social media, captain Derick Hall is shown handing the ball to Cadillac in the locker room followed by a big celebration by his teammates. “We just want to thank you for all the sacrifices of you stepping in and being here for this team. You serving and believing in us,” said Hall. “You come to work every day to help this team get better and get Auburn back to where it used to be. So I know you said it’s not about you, but tonight I want to present you with the game ball.”

Williams has energized the entire Auburn program over the last two weeks, which was quite evident Saturday during a large and enthusiastic Tiger Walk and then a loud sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium to see two 3-6 teams face off against each other. Williams’ message to his players and Auburn people has been centered on three words: serve, believe and discipline. That’s certainly showed up on the field and even in little things off the field like no longer naming players of the week after a win. "I just honestly think with NIL and everything that's going on, the game is so individualized right now,” said Williams. “I just want to keep it this unity, keep it in this team aspect.” Auburn hosts Western Kentucky Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.