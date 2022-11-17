AUBURN | In two games under Cadillac Williams, Auburn has 101 rushing attempts and 35 passes. That’s nearly a 3 to 1 ratio, which is just fine with the former standout Auburn and NFL running back. “I kind of want to get back to Auburn old-school football,” said Williams. “Auburn to me is about work, hard work. Auburn is about toughness, perseverance. We wanna be tough and we wanna be physical.

Bigsby has rushed for 790 yards and 8 touchdowns on 146 carries this season. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“So I think one of the greatest things about the game of football is when your opponent knows you are running the ball, but you still impose your will. It takes the fight out of a lot of teams.” You better believe that’s a breath of fresh air to an offensive line that has had its share of disappointments this season. But that’s certainly changed under Williams. Against both Mississippi State and Texas A&M, AU combined for 526 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter had 121 yards apiece against the Aggies. “It means everything,” said center Brandon Council. “I mean, that's what we're here to do. Anytime we're getting each running back to get 100 yards plus, that's always a win for the o-line, and our goal is to try to do that every game.” At the same time, Auburn also needs more consistency out of its passing game. Robby Ashford continues to be dangerous on the ground with 34 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, but has completed just 13 of 35 passes (37.1 percent) for 135 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.