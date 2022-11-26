Cadillac: ‘We're not backing down’
AUBURN | On paper, it looks like another blowout.
No. 7 Alabama, which has lost two road games by a combined four points, is a three-touchdown favorite.
Auburn, 5-6, has been out-scored 228-90 in its last five trips, all losses, to Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Still, this is a different team under interim coach Cadillac Williams and the Tigers’ players will enter the game with some confidence coming off back-to-back wins.
“We're definitely feeling amped up, ready,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “We know nobody gives us a chance in hell to win this, so we know we're playing with house money. We're going to be able to play loose, free. It's just being able to play free.
“We know that our backs are against the wall, which historically tells us that's when Auburn performs its best. We're just anxious to get on the field and show what we can do.”
Just a year ago, unranked Auburn took No. 3 Alabama to four overtimes in a 24-22 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a heartbreaking loss, but one the players can look back with the confidence they can go toe-to-toe with their in-state rival.
“We have nothing to lose. We are playing with house money,” said edge Derick Hall. “We just go out and put our best foot forward and put ourselves in position to try to win this football game, be in a dogfight for 60 minutes, because that's what it takes in the Iron Bowl. Score don't matter. The record don't matter. None of that matters. It's about who wants it more that day.
“The Iron Bowl is the best college football rivalry ever. So to be able to have the opportunity to go out and play in that game with these guys is gonna be good.”
Williams was 3-1 as a player in the Iron Bowl and is 1-2 as an assistant coach. Saturday, he’ll guide the Tigers onto the field as their leader.
“There's no magical words. There's no magical speech that I can give these coaches. It's the Iron Bowl,” said Williams. "That's basically what I'm going to tell my guys, if they can't get up for this game this week, for these seniors their last game that they're going to be able to put on that uniform — these 24 seniors — then something's wrong.
“I truly feel like a lot of stuff that's understood really doesn't need to be said. I'm looking for our guys to come out and fight and compete and we're not backing down at all.”
Kickoff in the 87th Iron Bowl is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.