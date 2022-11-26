AUBURN | On paper, it looks like another blowout. No. 7 Alabama, which has lost two road games by a combined four points, is a three-touchdown favorite. Auburn, 5-6, has been out-scored 228-90 in its last five trips, all losses, to Bryant-Denny Stadium. Still, this is a different team under interim coach Cadillac Williams and the Tigers’ players will enter the game with some confidence coming off back-to-back wins.

Williams was 3-1 as an Auburn player in the Iron Bowl. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

“We're definitely feeling amped up, ready,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “We know nobody gives us a chance in hell to win this, so we know we're playing with house money. We're going to be able to play loose, free. It's just being able to play free. “We know that our backs are against the wall, which historically tells us that's when Auburn performs its best. We're just anxious to get on the field and show what we can do.” Just a year ago, unranked Auburn took No. 3 Alabama to four overtimes in a 24-22 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was a heartbreaking loss, but one the players can look back with the confidence they can go toe-to-toe with their in-state rival. “We have nothing to lose. We are playing with house money,” said edge Derick Hall. “We just go out and put our best foot forward and put ourselves in position to try to win this football game, be in a dogfight for 60 minutes, because that's what it takes in the Iron Bowl. Score don't matter. The record don't matter. None of that matters. It's about who wants it more that day. “The Iron Bowl is the best college football rivalry ever. So to be able to have the opportunity to go out and play in that game with these guys is gonna be good.”