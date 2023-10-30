Hugh Freeze knew that another voice with a different message might hit his players in an influential way. So, the Auburn coach decided to have Cadillac Williams, a man who was his first and likely most crucial hire, give the pregame speech on Saturday.

No, he didn't turn the keys over to Caddy, but he let the Auburn legend rev up the Tigers' engines before the 27-13 victory over Mississippi State.

"Once he started talking, it was just -- it brought me to the time to Mississippi State when he took over the job last year," Cam Riley said. "He was just telling us to play for each other, play for the seniors that we have. Just play for each other, for our brothers."