“We fought,” said defensive lineman Colby Wooden. “Like, all year, the story of us was that we've gotten up and — no fight. So for us to fight back and take them to the wire, it just shows how we got together as a team. I love these guys. I wouldn't trade them for the world.”

This was a group of players five days removed from their head coach being fired, but still had plenty to play for Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium.

AUBURN | The fight was in Auburn, and it really showed in the second half against a Power 5 opponent for the first time this season.

Player after player credited interim head coach Cadillac Williams for instilling a belief into this team during the week. That certainly showed when they got down by 21 points early only to come back and take the lead twice in the second half.

“I told these coaches early in the week, when I got named interim head coach, I done been around Auburn; Auburn is about the people within those walls, and in times like this, these kids need our leadership,” said Williams. “They need us, whether they know it or not. They need us, and not just presentation of us just speaking it; our actions got to show. They got to feel that we care for them.

“And I honestly—the way that we came together, what a rocket week, man. For these kids to go out there and play ball like that—man, I’m honored to be those guys’ coach. Truly honored.”

Mississippi Start came out on top 39-33 in overtime but that couldn’t overshadow the work put in by Williams and his staff over just five days. This was a different team. A different mentality.

Auburn believed it would beat the Bulldogs Saturday and that belief will be even stronger this week as they prepare to host Texas A&M.

“It was what Coach Lac was pouring into us this week -- to serve for your teammates and believe,” said cornerback Jaylin Simpson. “I think somewhere in the mix, we just kind of lost belief, but Coach Lac poured it into us every single day. I think we really believed.”

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.