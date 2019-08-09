"I have been high on Auburn for a long time,” Bigsby said. “I can see that Auburn is very honest. They have a great coaching staff and the atmosphere down there is very good, too.”

Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby , one of the top running backs in the 2020 class, announced his commitment to Williams and Auburn Friday afternoon at a ceremony at Callaway High School in Hogansville, Ga.

The former Auburn running back, just seven months on the job as Auburn running backs coach, has nabbed his first big commitment.

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has gone crazy, again. This time on the recruiting trail.

Bigsby chose Auburn over his other finalists – Georgia, South Carolina and LSU – and Williams was a big reason he did.



“(Williams) is a good person,” Bigsby said. “He’s cool and a good coach. He sees a lot in me that he sees in himself.”

Bigsby’s interest in Auburn began to soar in June. That’s when he took an official visit to Auburn and a relationship with Williams was formed. Bigsby returned to Auburn twice more the following week and again in July for Auburn’s end-of-the-summer picnic. The visit in July was the last one Bigsby needed before making his decision.

“I have gotten to know Coach ‘Cadillac’ and he keeps it real,” Bigsby said. “He played running back at Auburn and is now coaching and he is a cool, laid-back guy. We have good conversations and I like how he recruits me. He is always real with me and I like him and the coaching staff there. They have really made me feel comfortable there, and I like that.”

Last season as a junior, Bigsby, who is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, rushed for 2,221 yards, 778 of which came during four playoff games.

Bigsby is Auburn’s 18th commitment in the 2020 class and second from Callaway. Tate Johnson, an offensive guard/center, committed to Auburn in June.