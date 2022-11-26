“They done changed my life for the good,” said Williams. “They have, wow, made me come out of my comfort zone. I have showed some things that have revealed some things about myself that I ain’t know was there.

The first thing Cadillac Williams did as his players left the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium was to shake each of their hands or give them a hug or both.

“A lot of the success, things, whatever has been going on, is a direct reflection of the way they have responded and how they have let myself and these coaches pour into their lives. That just means a lot to me.”

Many of Auburn’s seniors have been through two coaching changes and now a second-consecutive losing season. It was Williams that brought a fractured team back together for the final month of the season and that was evident as the players exited the field.

“He gave it his all every practice, every game, every time we stepped on the field together. He gave us his all and we gave our all for him,” said running back Jarquez Hunter.

Williams, who brought hope and determination back to Auburn’s football program, saw his four-game stint as interim coach end with a 49-27 loss to Alabama in the 87th Iron Bowl.

Williams took over a program that had lost four consecutive SEC games by an average of 16 points. He lost his first game in overtime at Mississippi State before beating Texas A&M and Western Kentucky in back-to-back home games.

The game against the Aggies was one for the history books. A packed-out Tiger Walk greeted Williams and the players after they departed the bus and then a sellout crowd made sure Jordan-Hare Stadium was rocking before, during and after Williams’ first home game.

“It means everything. I mean, Auburn—kinda you know, they—God, I’m already forever indebted to it because it gave me an opportunity to accomplish my dreams in life, to take care of my mom, you know, I met my wife here. Brought up two boys,” said Williams. “So, to think that Auburn can do more, you’re like—uh, can’t do more, but these last couple weeks, oh my.

“I mean, from the Auburn family, just the people—there’s a reason two decades ago that I chose Auburn, and it was one of the best decisions I ever made, and these past four weeks have been special. I’m talking about absolutely special the way they done poured into my life, the support, the way they got behind this team. Whew. Auburn is in a better place because of these seniors and the Auburn family. Future is bright, very bright.”

Williams, who was elevated from running backs coach to interim coach following the firing of Bryan Harsin Oct. 31, finishes his tenure 2-2. The Tigers are expected to name a new head coach within the next day or two.