"Those guys, just starting (the) offseason, those guys have come in each and every day, have showed up, have put in the work, and it has carried on into summer and also into fall," he said. "I just love the camaraderie in that room. I've got a bunch of hard worker guys that are selfless, guys that are pouring into each other."

That is why when Williams tells you how excited he's about this year's backfield, everyone should listen.

Cadillac Williams knows a deep and talented running back room when he sees it. The Auburn coach should, as he was part of one 20 years ago when playing for the Tigers alongside Ronnie Brown, Brandon Jacobs and Tre Smith.

That room includes now-veteran Jarquez Hunter, up-and-comer Damari Alston and newcomer but experienced Brian Battie, a shifty transfer from USF. And while those guys will get the bulk of the carries this season, the one with quite possibly the brightest future is Jeremiah Cobb, a true freshman out of Montgomery Catholic. Just ask his position coach.

"I'm excited for this guy's future," Williams said. "I honestly think he will be one of those household names."

Ranked the No. 2 all-purpose back in the 2023 recruiting class by Rivals, Cobb has much in common with Williams. Both were highly-ranked recruits from the state of Alabama that arrived to the Plains with big expectations. And while Cobb's talent is apparent, it is adjusting to the new system and how to communicate at the collegiate level that he's still working on.

But it isn't just his rushing ability that has Williams excited about Cobb's future.

"I'll tell you what, one of the things I'm most impressed about him is how tough he is," he said. "He don't back down in pass pro. He's a willing blocker."

And it isn't just his coach that has been dazzled by Cobb's ability. Alston, a uber-talent ready to make a name for himself this season, has seen flashes of what is to come from the running back.

"Jeremiah is going to be a really good running back," Alston said. "He's a really good kid outside of football, too. He doesn't talk much, but I get him to talk a lot. But he's going to be really good, the way he hits the holes — he's still getting a feel for it right now, but he's going to be really good."