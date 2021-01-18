AuburnSports - Cadillac back at Auburn big for No. 3 RB in 2022

Emmanuel Henderson , the No. 3 running back in the 2022 class, was glad to hear it.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin announced on Jan. 8 that Carnell Williams would be retained as running backs coach.

“I was very excited about it,” Henderson. “We have a really good relationship. He’s a good man, very truthful with me. I am glad he is staying.”

Henderson, from Geneva County, has developed a strong bond with Williams, one that dates back to before his sophomore season. Henderson was glad to see the relationship would continue to grow.

Auburn has made Henderson a high priority in the ’22 class. Williams isn’t the only coach from the new staff to have reached out.

“I’ve talked to Coach Harsin and Coach (Mike) Bobo,” Henderson said. “Coach Harsin told me that he planned to build Auburn back up, and that he thought I’m a really good player and a person off the field.

“I also talked to Coach Bobo. I like him and the new staff. They are looking good right now.”

Henderson said he continues to have high interest in Auburn, as well as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Clemson and LSU.

A commitment could come before his senior season.

“I’ll most likely make my commitment in the next few months,” Henderson said. “Maybe the summer.”

Rivals ranks Henderson, who is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, the No. 3 overall recruit in Alabama and No. 61 in the country.