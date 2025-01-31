Fisher a key addition on the mound

AUBURN | Cade Fisher has 53 SEC appearances under his belt including 11 starts. He was a Freshman All-American at Florida in 2023 and pitched in seven College World Series games over two seasons. But the left-hander feels like he’s already taken steps forward in his development as a pitcher in less than six months at Auburn. “I think just my mentality,” said Fisher. “I think I've just grown a lot, especially to just this preseason. I think I've just become more mature and more level-headed on the mound.”

Fisher was a key addition from the transfer portal. (Photo by Abby Holbrook/Auburn athletics)

The left-hander was a standout during fall practices and is a favorite to be one of the Tigers’ weekend starters when the season gets underway in two weeks. “The one thing with Cade was he was more of a sinker, slider guy and now we're using a little bit more of the four seamer to right-handed batters,” said AU pitching coach Everett Teaford after fall drills. “He's got a unique approach angle with his arm slot that kind of gives right-handed batters trouble. “He's a little bit lower than he was maybe at Florida, but we thought like kinematically, as far as like getting everything to line up to try to get a little bit more velo out of that, I think we're on the right path there.” In addition to the sinker, slider and four-seam fastball, Fisher also throws a changeup and is adding a cutter to his arsenal.