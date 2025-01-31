Fisher a key addition on the mound

AUBURN | Cade Fisher has 53 SEC appearances under his belt including 11 starts. He was a Freshman All-American at Florida in 2023 and pitched in seven College World Series games over two seasons.
But the left-hander feels like he’s already taken steps forward in his development as a pitcher in less than six months at Auburn.
“I think just my mentality,” said Fisher. “I think I've just grown a lot, especially to just this preseason. I think I've just become more mature and more level-headed on the mound.”
The left-hander was a standout during fall practices and is a favorite to be one of the Tigers’ weekend starters when the season gets underway in two weeks.
“The one thing with Cade was he was more of a sinker, slider guy and now we're using a little bit more of the four seamer to right-handed batters,” said AU pitching coach Everett Teaford after fall drills. “He's got a unique approach angle with his arm slot that kind of gives right-handed batters trouble.
“He's a little bit lower than he was maybe at Florida, but we thought like kinematically, as far as like getting everything to line up to try to get a little bit more velo out of that, I think we're on the right path there.”
In addition to the sinker, slider and four-seam fastball, Fisher also throws a changeup and is adding a cutter to his arsenal.
Fisher is one of 11 new pitchers on Auburn’s staff and one of four signed out of the transfer portal. AU needed Fisher for his ability, but also for his experience and leadership.
AU’s pitching staff includes 11 underclassmen.
“It's hard,” said Fisher of pitching in the SEC. “It's the best conference in baseball, and I think it's the preparation kinda goes into it a lot. I think some people will take it for granted.
“I know I have in the past before, and I just think it's the next level of preparation, and it's just kinda getting you ready for pro ball hopefully in the future. So that's just kinda one thing I have to confirm.”
Fisher, 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, is looking forward to stepping on the mound for the first time as an Auburn player in the season-opening series against Holy Cross Feb. 14-16 at Plainsman Park.
“I'm a competitor, and I'm wanting to win at a high level, and I'll just do whatever it takes,” he said.