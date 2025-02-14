Belyeu powers Auburn to emotional win

AUBURN | Staci Belyeu wanted her son to play. It was one of her last wishes before she passed away early Friday morning after a long battle with cancer. About 12 hours later, Cade Belyeu was rounding the bases with his hand pointing to the sky after sending a home run over the wall in right-centerfield to leadoff the sixth inning. “That was literally the best thing I’ve ever seen in baseball,” said junior Eric Snow.

It was an emotional night for Belyeu and Auburn baseball. (Photo by Grayson Belanger/Auburn athletics)

Belyeu, who singled in his first at-bat, finished 2 of 4 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead Auburn to a 4-1 win over Holy Cross on the opening night of the season. “I think it was the most inspiring thing we’ve ever seen,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “Our crowd is just amazing. They absolutely sensed and knew what was going on with him and the ovation for him. “The home run, that’s just how amazing things happen through this game. We want to honor her and I know Cade played for his mom today. That was the No. 1 thing that happened tonight. Some things are bigger than ball. This was one of those moments.” Snow and Deric Fabian also had two hits apiece. Snow had a two-RBI double in the second and Fabian an RBI-triple in the eighth.