The play, if it doesn't have a name, should now be called the "Caddy Special," as it looked like the same exact play, side of the field and end zone and all, that his interim head and position coach, Carnell Williams, ran back in 2004. It was Cadillac hitting Anthony Mix for the touchdown back then against Georgia. On Saturday, it was Hunter finding Koy Moore for the 20-yard score.

With that in mind, Hunter asked Auburn coaches if they could put a running back pass into Saturday's game plan against Western Kentucky.

AUBURN | Jarquez Hunter knew he had the arm and touch to complete a pass. After all, the sophomore says he played some quarterback back in high school.

"I was like, 'He did it; I got to do it too,'" Hunter said. "I've just got to make mine better."

While it might not have been as pretty as Williams' throw 18 years ago, it worked to give Auburn a 17-3 lead with 7:21 left in the second quarter.

"I saw the safety just crash down, and I'm like, oh my God, touchdown," Moore said.

But back to putting the play in the offensive game plan. Williams said after the game that earlier in the week, Will Friend had pulled up the video clip of his throw against the Bulldogs. In fact, Friend was an assistant at Georgia when his future colleague hit the Dawgs with the dagger in the 24-6 victory. So they couldn't help but laugh when they decided to use it again.

"He (Friend) showed me the play and he said, 'Look, we are going to toss it to Jarquez, and we're going to let the Z come out there and run like a corner,'" Williams said. "I said, 'Hold on, whoa!' I said, 'You know who did that, right?' He said, 'Yeah Cadillac I know.'"

A touchdown, yes, but Colby Wooden couldn't help but joke with the running back afterward on the sideline.

"I said, 'That was up in the air a little long, buddy,'" Wooden said. "He said, 'I couldn't see.'"

No matter how long the ball was in the air, it ended up working. After asking for the chance, Hunter converted.

"Coach said we’re going to call it early in the game," Hunter said. "Like, we’ve got to make it happen. And he called it and Koy was wide open."