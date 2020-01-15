News More News
By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally for 2019 season

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
Auburn didn't close out 2019 — or ring in 2020, rather — the way it hoped, dipping in most categories in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

Here is where Auburn, which ended the season No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll, stands in conference and national rankings at the conclusion of the 2019 college football season.

Boobee Whitlow (28) had just 24 yards rushing against Minnesota.
OFFENSE

Starting QB rating: 63.8 QBR (8th SEC, 58th nationally)

Passing offense: 207.5 YPG (9th, 87th)

Rushing offense: 199.08 YPG (4th, 33rd)

Scoring offense: 33.2 PPG (T-3rd, T-28th)

Total offense: 406.5 YPG (6th, 64th)

Points per play: 0.434 (4th, 39th)

Third-down conversions: 40.53% (6th, 60th)

Red-zone conversions: 90.38% (3rd, T-21st)

Red-zone TD rate: 71.15% (3rd, T-19th)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 33 (T-4th, T-30th)

Sacks allowed: 18 (4th, T-17th)

Negative plays: 67 (T-5th, T-36th)

Fumbles: 25 (14th, T-126th)

Fumbles lost: 11 (12th, T-102nd)

------

DEFENSE

Total defense: 337.0 YPG (7th SEC, 28th nationally)

Opposing passer rating per-game average: 120.71 (9th, 32nd)

Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 58.3% (8th, T-38th)

Passing yards: 213.8 YPG (8th, 47th)

Rushing yards: 123.15 YPG (4th, 25th)

Scoring defense: 19.5 PPG (6th, 17th)

Points per play allowed: 0.291 (4th, 18th)

Third-down conversions: 29.9% (1st, 8th)

Red-zone conversions: 71.79% (2nd, 8th)

Red-zone TD rate: 53.85% (5th, 31st)

Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 18 (T-3rd, T-12th)

Sacks: 2.15 SPG (9th, T-64th)

Negative plays: 7.23 NPPG (2nd, 19th)

Interceptions: 10 (T-6th, T-61st)

Forced fumbles: 15 (T-1st, T-9th)

Fumbles recovered: 13 (2nd, T-5th)

------

Auburn had a rough time slowing down Minnesota's rushing offense in Tampa.
SPECIAL TEAMS

Net punting: 38.5 yards (9th SEC, T-63rd nationally)

Per-return opposing punt returns: 17.29 YPR yards (14th, 130th)

Per-return own punt returns: 12.83 (4th, 18th)

Field goals: 72% (10th, 76th)

Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 22.3 YPR yards (11th, 96th)

Per-return own kickoff returns: 20.5 YPR (6th, 66th)

------

MISCELLANEOUS

Penalties: 7.1 per game (13th SEC, T-108th nationally)

Penalty yards: 55.2 YPG (10th, 74th)

Turnover margin: 6 (3rd, T-27th)

------

FOOTBALL POWER INDEX

Strength of record: No. 12 nationally

Game control: No. 12

Offensive efficiency rating: No. 40

Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3

Special teams efficiency rating: No. 36

------

SP+ RANKINGS

Yet to be updated by ESPN. Story will be updated when new rankings are unveiled.

------

STATS OF THE WEEK (from CFP title game)

