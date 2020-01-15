By the numbers: Where Auburn ranks in SEC, nationally for 2019 season
Auburn didn't close out 2019 — or ring in 2020, rather — the way it hoped, dipping in most categories in a 31-24 loss to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.
Here is where Auburn, which ended the season No. 14 in the final AP Top 25 poll, stands in conference and national rankings at the conclusion of the 2019 college football season.
OFFENSE
Starting QB rating: 63.8 QBR (8th SEC, 58th nationally)
Passing offense: 207.5 YPG (9th, 87th)
Rushing offense: 199.08 YPG (4th, 33rd)
Scoring offense: 33.2 PPG (T-3rd, T-28th)
Total offense: 406.5 YPG (6th, 64th)
Points per play: 0.434 (4th, 39th)
Third-down conversions: 40.53% (6th, 60th)
Red-zone conversions: 90.38% (3rd, T-21st)
Red-zone TD rate: 71.15% (3rd, T-19th)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 33 (T-4th, T-30th)
Sacks allowed: 18 (4th, T-17th)
Negative plays: 67 (T-5th, T-36th)
Fumbles: 25 (14th, T-126th)
Fumbles lost: 11 (12th, T-102nd)
------
DEFENSE
Total defense: 337.0 YPG (7th SEC, 28th nationally)
Opposing passer rating per-game average: 120.71 (9th, 32nd)
Opposing completion percentage per-game average: 58.3% (8th, T-38th)
Passing yards: 213.8 YPG (8th, 47th)
Rushing yards: 123.15 YPG (4th, 25th)
Scoring defense: 19.5 PPG (6th, 17th)
Points per play allowed: 0.291 (4th, 18th)
Third-down conversions: 29.9% (1st, 8th)
Red-zone conversions: 71.79% (2nd, 8th)
Red-zone TD rate: 53.85% (5th, 31st)
Explosive plays (30-plus yards): 18 (T-3rd, T-12th)
Sacks: 2.15 SPG (9th, T-64th)
Negative plays: 7.23 NPPG (2nd, 19th)
Interceptions: 10 (T-6th, T-61st)
Forced fumbles: 15 (T-1st, T-9th)
Fumbles recovered: 13 (2nd, T-5th)
------
SPECIAL TEAMS
Net punting: 38.5 yards (9th SEC, T-63rd nationally)
Per-return opposing punt returns: 17.29 YPR yards (14th, 130th)
Per-return own punt returns: 12.83 (4th, 18th)
Field goals: 72% (10th, 76th)
Per-return opposing kickoff returns: 22.3 YPR yards (11th, 96th)
Per-return own kickoff returns: 20.5 YPR (6th, 66th)
------
MISCELLANEOUS
Penalties: 7.1 per game (13th SEC, T-108th nationally)
Penalty yards: 55.2 YPG (10th, 74th)
Turnover margin: 6 (3rd, T-27th)
------
FOOTBALL POWER INDEX
Strength of record: No. 12 nationally
Game control: No. 12
Offensive efficiency rating: No. 40
Defensive efficiency rating: No. 3
Special teams efficiency rating: No. 36
------
SP+ RANKINGS
Yet to be updated by ESPN. Story will be updated when new rankings are unveiled.
------
STATS OF THE WEEK (from CFP title game)
Auburn is the only team this season to not allow Joe Burrow to throw for multiple touchdowns this year.— Jake Weese (@TheJakeWeese) January 14, 2020
Obviously this did not result in a win for Auburn but it was a dominant performance for the defense against LSU and its Heisman winning quarterback.
1st time since the 3rd quarter of the Auburn game that LSU has trailed— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) January 14, 2020
