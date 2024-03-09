The Governors evened the three-game series after Auburn’s 7-6 comeback win Friday. AU falls to 11-3 on the season.

The 13th-ranked Tigers committed seven errors that led to seven unearned runs and gave up 16 hits in a 15-6 loss to Austin Peay at Plainsman Park.

“I think that’s the worst game I have been a part of as the head coach at Auburn,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I’ll take ownership of that. It was pretty lethargic. Pretty rough outing by our guys. It all started on the mound and give all the credit to their guy.

“I really think, in seven innings, we had one real swing and that was (Cooper) Weiss’.”

Austin Peay jumped on AU starter Carson Myers for a three-run home run in the top of the first and a solo home run in the third. Myers (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits in 3.0 innings.

The Tigers answered in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Weiss, his third of the season, but failed to push a run across for the next six innings before Ike Irish’s two-run home run in the eighth.

Irish was one of the few standouts for AU, throwing out three runners trying to steal second base. Kaleb Freeman added a sacrifice fly and Gavin Miller scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.

APSU starter Andrew Devine (3-0) held AU to two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 7.0 innings to earn the win.