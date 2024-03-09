Thompson’s ‘worst game’ at AU
AUBURN | Auburn didn’t muster much of anything Saturday.
The 13th-ranked Tigers committed seven errors that led to seven unearned runs and gave up 16 hits in a 15-6 loss to Austin Peay at Plainsman Park.
The Governors evened the three-game series after Auburn’s 7-6 comeback win Friday. AU falls to 11-3 on the season.
“I think that’s the worst game I have been a part of as the head coach at Auburn,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I’ll take ownership of that. It was pretty lethargic. Pretty rough outing by our guys. It all started on the mound and give all the credit to their guy.
“I really think, in seven innings, we had one real swing and that was (Cooper) Weiss’.”
Austin Peay jumped on AU starter Carson Myers for a three-run home run in the top of the first and a solo home run in the third. Myers (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs on four hits in 3.0 innings.
The Tigers answered in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Weiss, his third of the season, but failed to push a run across for the next six innings before Ike Irish’s two-run home run in the eighth.
Irish was one of the few standouts for AU, throwing out three runners trying to steal second base. Kaleb Freeman added a sacrifice fly and Gavin Miller scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.
APSU starter Andrew Devine (3-0) held AU to two runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 7.0 innings to earn the win.
AU’s bullpen allowed 11 runs over the final six innings.
Hayden Murphy gave up a run on two walks, Dylan Watts three unearned runs on six hits in 2.1 innings, Parker Carlson no runs in 1.1 innings, Cameron Keshock three runs on two hits and two walks in 0.1 innings, Konner Keplinger three unearned runs on three walks in 0.2 innings and Alex Petrovic one unearned run in 1.0 innings.
The seven AU pitchers combined for nine walks, three hit batters and gave up six extra-base hits.
“Coach (Everett) Teaford offered some opportunities on the mound and nobody was very interested," said Thompson. "Seven errors, I can’t remember that. I think all in all, that was one of the most disappointing performances I can remember being a head coach. It’s a quick flush. You’ve got to get back out here and try to win a series tomorrow.”
The rubber game of the series is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.