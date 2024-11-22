KNOW THE ENEMY: Texas A&M '24
The walk-on kicker went 6-for-6 on field goals and 2-for-2 on PATs in his debut on Saturday.
Auburn continues to be a frequent visit spot for Rivals100 linebacker Anthony Davis, who returned over the weekend.
Auburn improved in all but one area that was focused on during the bye week.
A deeper review of the Tigers' win against the the Lions from Florence ...
Johni Broome finished with 30 points and 17 rebounds as Auburn routed North Alabama.
