Auburn 'top three' for Rivals100 LB

Anthony Davis could have spent his Saturday at any game in the country.
He chose to spend his day on the Plains, watching Auburn take on UL Monroe.
It was the third game day visit to Auburn and the first one since September for the Rivals100 linebacker, who continues to be a frequent visitor. Even with a top-25 matchup between Georgia and Tennessee not far from his hometown of Loganville, Ga., he decided to head to Auburn.
"It was a thought, but I chose to come here," Davis said. "I would just say the way they treat me here, so I wanted to come back and check it out."
Several Auburn coaches stay in regular contact with Davis, who's ranked as the No. 88 player in the country. He hears from Auburn "probably like two times a week," with head coach Hugh Freeze, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin and outside linebackers coach Josh Aldridge the ones hitting him up.
"It’s grown a lot," Davis said of his relationship with Auburn's coaches. "Them and USC probably stay in contact the most, make sure they give me a call, make sure they let me know that I’m wanted. That relationship has been getting deeper and deeper."
It also helps Auburn that someone Davis has known for a while is on staff — director of recruiting research Kenyatta Watson.
"That plays a big part," Davis said. "His son goes to my school. I’ve been knowing Coach Kenyatta for a long time, so that plays a big factor in this whole thing."
Right now, Davis is eyeing a decision sometime possibly in the summer, with schools like Auburn, Texas, Texas A&M and USC sticking out early. He plans to visit Texas this weekend for the Longhorn's game against Kentucky, but hasn't figured anything out beyond that.
"Auburn, they’re top three of the list, for sure," Davis said.