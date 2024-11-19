Auburn 'top three' for Rivals100 LB

Anthony Davis could have spent his Saturday at any game in the country.

He chose to spend his day on the Plains, watching Auburn take on UL Monroe.

It was the third game day visit to Auburn and the first one since September for the Rivals100 linebacker, who continues to be a frequent visitor. Even with a top-25 matchup between Georgia and Tennessee not far from his hometown of Loganville, Ga., he decided to head to Auburn.

"It was a thought, but I chose to come here," Davis said. "I would just say the way they treat me here, so I wanted to come back and check it out."